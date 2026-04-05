Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Full Match Highlights: Paul Rothrock Game Winner!
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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