Gaudreau Loaned to Reading from Stockton

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday forward Matthew Gaudreau has been loaned to Reading from the AHL's Stockton Heat. Gaudreau signed an AHL contract with Stockton in the 2019 offseason and started the season in Reading, scoring seven goals and 16 points in 14 games. He was named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus-Performer of the Month for October (+8) and is tied with Eric Knodel for the team plus-minus lead (+12). Following a Nov. 15 recall to Stockton, he posted an even rating in four games with the Heat.

He has scored 31 goals and 76 points in 102 ECHL games. He played in 17 games with Bridgeport from 2017-19 and scored five points (1g).

Gaudreau joins the Royals as the team prepares for a weekend back-to-back at Brampton on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The Royals return home for Star Wars Night Fri., Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Affiliation Night, pres. by The Works in Wyomissing, with the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

