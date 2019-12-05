2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised Nationally Live on NHL Network

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Networkï¿½Â¢ on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

"Building off all of the positive feedback and success we had with this format last year, we look forward to showcasing our players again to a national audience on NHL Network," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This game allows our players and fans to have a lot of fun with the event and to showcase the development of players in our League."

This presentation of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the fourth consecutive year the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

For more information on the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

