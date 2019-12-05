Strong Second Period Propels into to 2-1 Win

INDIANAPOLIS - After falling to the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-6-2-0) on Tuesday night, the Indy Fuel (9-12-0-0) got their revenge, winning by a score of 2-1 on Thursday. It took until the second period for Indy to open the scoring when Nathan Noel beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (20 SVS) on a breakaway. Dylan McLaughlin doubled the Fuel lead and earned the game winning goal, beating Luukkonen with a wrist shot over the shoulder on the power play.

Indy saw several chances in the opening period, earning two power plays but was shut down by Luukkonen and the Cincinnati defense. Despite earning several shots on each power play, Cincinnati cleared every puck from the front of the net. Seeing several point-blank chances, Charles Williams (31 SVS) fought off everything the Cyclones threw at him, sending the teams into the locker room tied 0-0.

It took less than two minutes into the second period for the Fuel to earn the lead, springing Nathan Noel on a breakaway and he beat Luukkonen through the fivehole to give Indy a 1-0 lead. It took until the eight minute mark for Indy to double their lead when Shaw Boomhower handed Indy a power play and Dylan McLaughlin beat Luukonen over the shoulder with a wrist shot. The Cyclones cut the lead in half with a power play goal of their own when Mason Mitchell fired a wrist shot past a screened Charles Williams, sending Indy into the locker room up 2-1.

Opening the third on the power play, Indy was unable to capitalize on the man advantage. Holding on to a 2-1 lead throughout the third period, Indy and Charles Williams weathered the storm of Cyclones shots, holding on to the 2-1 lead and eventual win on Thursday night.

