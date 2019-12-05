Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (6-9-3-1) take on the Jacksonville Icemen (14-2-0-0) for the fourth time out of 11 total meetings this season. The Solar Bears are off to a 3-0-0-0 start against the Icemen this season, and have outscored Jacksonville by an 11-3 margin. Tonight's game marks the start of a three-in-three set that concludes with back-to-back matches against the Atlanta Gladiators.

LIPANOV LEADS THE WAY: Rookie forward Alexey Lipanov leads the Solar Bears with three goals against the Icemen this season. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect posted offensive totals against Jacksonville with relative ease since joining Orlando this past spring, as he has six points (4g-2a) in four career games against the Icemen.

KESSEL CONTRIBUTING TO POWER PLAY: Blake Kessel's power-play goal in Monday's win over South Carolina gave the veteran blueliner his 23rd career point earned on the man advantage with the Solar Bears, pushing him past Brenden Miller for sole possession of most career power-play points by a defenseman in team history. Kessel is currently tied with Max Novak for fifth in team history, behind only Joe Perry (24), Jacob Cepis (27), Denver Manderson (30) and Eric Faille (33).

CRAWFORD RETURNS TO LINEUP TONIGHT: Defenseman Marcus Crawford was activated from the reserve list on Wednesday and is expected to play tonight while paired with Kevin Lohan. Crawford has one assist in eight games this season for Orlando and last suited up on Nov. 23 at Utah.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Icemen faced the Florida Everblades last night at home, resulting in a 3-2 shootout win that saw their point streak extended to four games (3-0-1-0). Montreal Canadiens goaltending prospect Michael McNiven recently wrapped up a busy month of November for Jacksonville, going 3-2-0 in five appearances with two shutouts, a 1.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962.

NEXT GAMES:

Orlando squares off against the Atlanta Gladiators for the first time this season on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Saturday's game is also our annual Teddy Bear Toss game - fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears or stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game.

