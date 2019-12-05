'Blades Trade for Goaltender, Receive Maclise Back from AHL Loan

Goaltender Chris Nell with the Adirondack Thunder

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired goaltender Chris Nell from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday.

In addition to that transaction, forward Cam Maclise has been returned to the Everblades from his loan to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Nell, 25, has played in five ECHL games this season, splitting time between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3 GP) and the Adirondack Thunder (2 GP). He has logged a 1-4-0 record with a .848 save percentage and 4.72 goals-against average this season.

A third-year pro, Nell has played in 56 career ECHL games since making his debut in the league in the 2017-18 campaign, compiling a 21-31-2 record, a .895 save percentage, a 3.41 GAA and two shutouts in that span. He has also appeared in 24 career AHL games, all of which have come with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Nell has a career record of 10-11-0 in the AHL along with a .894 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA.

Prior to turning pro at the end of the 2016-17 season, Nell played three seasons for Bowling Green State University, where he posted a stellar career GAA of 2.19 and a save percentage of .918 in 84 appearances from 2014-17. The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native had his best campaign as a sophomore in 2015-16 and saw action in a career-high 37 games en route to posting career-best marks for GAA (1.90) and save percentage (.930). He finished with a career record of 41-29-10 at BGSU.

In his first season with the Everblades and third year as a pro, Maclise has played in 20 of Florida's 21 games this season, totaling 11 points on four goals and seven assists. He is second on the team with four multi-point games.

A native of Lacombe, Alberta, Maclise has split his pro career between the ECHL and AHL ranks. He has suited up in 105 career AHL contests and has recorded nine goals and 11 assists. Maclise has tabbed 20 goals and 17 assists in 67 career ECHL games.

Following a season-long nine-day road trip, the Everblades return to Hertz Arena for a two-game home set with the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday and Saturday. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in the series opener on Friday.

