Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 22 (Road Game 12)

Vs. Indy Fuel (8-12-0-0, 16 pts)

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 7:05pm ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Overview: The Cyclones continue their four-game road trip and wrap up a two-game set with the Indy Fuel on Thursday night in Indianapolis. Cincinnati earned a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over Indy on Tuesday evening, extending their point streak to six games(5-0-1-0), and earning their ninth win in their last 11 outings (9-1-1-0).

Tuesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-5-2-0) earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Tuesday night. Forwards Darik Angeli, Cory Ward, and Nate Mitton tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who came back from a 2-0, third period hole. The 'Clones were outshot, 27-22, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 25 in the win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-5-2-0) fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz and Justin Vaive tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati was outshot 37-24 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 34 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-5-1-0) eared a 4-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night, in front of 9,191 fans at Heritage Bank Center. Forward Jesse Schultzled the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Justin Vaive and Mason Mitchell each potted lone tallies for the Cyclones, who earn their fourth win in a row. The Cyclones outshot the Wings, 35-20, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 18 in the win.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel saw their two-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cyclones, and is winless in their eight of their last 10 games. Defense and special teams are among the best areas for the Fuel, as they rank sixth in the League with 2.80 goals allowed per game, and are second on the penalty kill at 8857% (54/61), and seventh in power play conversion percentage at 22.4% (17/76). Additionally, all eight of their wins have come when leading through two periods (8-2-0-0). They are led offensively by forward Spencer Watson who has accounted for 10 goals and 14 assists through 20 games this season. He is followed by forwards Alex Krushelnyski (5g, 10a) and Bobby MacIntyre (5g, 9a) who round out the top three. In goal, Chase Marchand leads the way with a 4-6-0-0 record, along with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Tuesday is the seventh of 11 meetings this season between the Cyclones and Fuel, and the conclusion of two-straight against Indy. Cincinnati is 3-2-0-0 against the Fuel this season, and three of the next four meetings will be played in Indianapolis.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati wraps up their four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Toledo Walleye, in a rematch of the 2019 Central Division Finals. The Cyclones and Walleye will meet a total of 10 times this season, with four of the first six coming in Toledo.

Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month: Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named the recipient of the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November. The rookie sensation posted a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen allowed more than two goals on just three occasions, and stopped 22 or more shots in seven of his nine contests. His month was highlighted by back-to-back shutouts on November 14 and 16, stopping all 22 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Allen Americans, before steering aside all 23 shots he faced in a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets two nights later. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Cincinnati's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen ranks third in the ECHL in GAA and is fifth in save percentage.

Boomhower Reassigned: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have reassigned forward Shaw Boomhower back to Cincinnati. Recalled on November 11, Boomhower skated in two games with the Amerks, recording seven minutes in penalties in that time. A native of Belleville, ON, Boomhower has appeared in 11 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for a goal and an assist along with 42 minutes in penalties.

Familiar Foes: The Cyclones are in the middle of a stretch of 15 straight games against their Central Division foes. This season, the Cyclones will play 52 of their 72 games against the Central Division, and currently possess a record of 10-3-2-0 against their divisional rivals.

We're Going Streaking!: Cyclones forward Darik Angeli pushed his point streak to eight games with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel. He now has four goals and eight assists on his current heater. Forward Ben Johnson has points in six straight (3g, 4a), after an assist in Tuesday's win.

Sharing is Caring: The Cyclones have been getting major offensive contributions outside of their top line in recent games, as the Cyclones second and third lines have combined for 19 goals and 30 assists over the last eight games. Leading the way in that time is Darik Angeli who has four goals and eight assists, followed by Mason Mitchell who has accounted for four goals and seven assists. Forward John Wiitala(3g, 4a) and Cody Milan (2g, 5a) each have five points, and John Edwardh has been responsible for six points (3g, 3a).

Achievement Unlocked: Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz recently recorded his 900th professional point. Schultz is closing in on a few more career milestones as well, sitting just four games away from 1,000 pro games played, and 14 games away from 300 for his ECHL career. He currently sits at 354 goals and 553 assists across 996 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Finding Their Stride: The trio of Justin Vaive , Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 26 goals and 29 assists over the last 16 games for the Cyclones. Schultz has points in 12 of his last 17 games (12g, 11a), and leads the team in scoring with 24 points on the season (13g, 11a). Additionally, Angeli has points in 10 of his last 11 games (5g, 9a), while Vaive has eight goals and four assists over his last 15 outings.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 11-1-0-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are a perfect 10-0-0-0 when leading through two periods this season. They are the second-best defensive team in the ECHL, allowing 2.48 goals per game, and they lead the League with an average of 27.05 shots allowed per 60 minutes.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website , www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.