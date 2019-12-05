Lightning Reassign Huntington to Solar Bears

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Huntington, 21, recorded three points (1g-2a) in three games in a previous assignment to Orlando earlier this season. He also has appeared in 13 games this season with Syracuse, recording four penalty minutes.

The native of Montreal, Quebec was signed by the Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 1.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.