Americans Hold on for 6-4 Win in Idaho

Allen Americans react after a goal against the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second period and held on for a two-goal win in the end. 6-4 was the final on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Gabe Gagne and Olivier Archambault each had a pair of goals for Allen. Gagne's 10th and 11th of the season. Archambault's 8th and 9th. Gagne's goal would be the eventual game winner. Archambault had a 4-point night with two and two. Gagne had two goals and one assist.

"Our line was clicking tonight," said Olivier Archambault. "We cashed in on our chances early and Sawchenko (Zachary) made the big saves to get us the win. It's always good to get that first one. We let them back into the game in the third. We'll be better on Friday night."

Brett Pollock (7) and Jared VanWormer (6) also scored for Allen. Spencer Asuchak had two helpers in the win. With the victory, the Americans take over the top spot in the league with 32 points (15-4-2-0). Allen leads Rapid City by one point and Idaho by six.

Idaho outshot the Americans 18 to 7 in the third period and 34 to 23 for the game. Neither team could score on the power play. Both teams were 0 for 2.

Game two of the three-game series is Friday night in Boise. Game time is 8:10 pm CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - O. Archambault

2. ALN - G. Gagne

3. ALN - J. Lammon

