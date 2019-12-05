ECHL Transactions - December 5

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 5, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Regan Nagy, F

Wichita:

Matt Brassard, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Jake Randolph, F from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Hayden Verbeek, F recalled to Laval by Montreal

Delete Chris Nell, G traded to Florida

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Chris Clapperton, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Gomes, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Tye Felhaber, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Tye Felhaber, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Indy:

Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Marchand, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver [12/4]

Maine:

Add Sean Day, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from reserve

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Norfolk:

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G traded to Rapid City

Tulsa:

Add Steven Ruggiero, D activated from reserve

Delete Steven Kaunisto, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Worcester:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

