ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 5, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Regan Nagy, F
Wichita:
Matt Brassard, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Jake Randolph, F from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Hayden Verbeek, F recalled to Laval by Montreal
Delete Chris Nell, G traded to Florida
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Chris Clapperton, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Gomes, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Tye Felhaber, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Tye Felhaber, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Indy:
Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Marchand, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver [12/4]
Maine:
Add Sean Day, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Couturier, D activated from reserve
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Norfolk:
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G traded to Rapid City
Tulsa:
Add Steven Ruggiero, D activated from reserve
Delete Steven Kaunisto, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Worcester:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
