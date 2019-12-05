Sakellaropoulous Traded to the Rapid City Rush
December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have traded goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulous to the Rapid City Rush.
The Tinley Park, IL native played in seven total games with the Admirals before being traded on Thursday afternoon. He went 2-4 in his starts, while stepping into action in the third period after Roman Durny was pulled in an eventual 5-0 loss to the Allen Americans in November. Sakellaropoulous signed with the Admirals in the offseason after playing in 33 games with Adirondack in 2018-19.
The 25-year old will join a Rush squad that currently has three goaltenders on the roster in Merrick Madsen, Danny Tirone and Tyler Parks. For the Admirals, they now stand with two goaltenders on the roster in Brandon Halverson and Durny.
The Admirals are back in action at Norfolk Scope on Friday and Saturday of this week against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Friday's theme is Nickelodeon Night, while Saturday night will be Star Wars Night. Tickets are available for purchase via the Norfolk Scope Box Office or Ticketmaster.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

