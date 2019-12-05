Rush Acquire Sakellaropoulos from Norfolk

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations. The trade serves as the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Sakellaropoulos comes to the Rush in the midst of his third season as a professional. The 6'3", 201-pound net-minder currently holds a 2-4-0-0 record in 7 games with the Norfolk Admirals this season along with a 3.87 GAA and .886 SV%.

A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sakellaropoulos enjoyed a breakout season in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder last year. In upstate New York, he went 19-6-4-1 in 33 games with 3 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA, and .915 SV%. He appeared in an additional three playoff games for the Thunder, going 1-2-0 in those contests. For his efforts, he earned three call-ups to the AHL with the Binghamton Devils, Utica Comets, and Springfield Thunderbirds, going 0-2-0 with the latter in a pair of appearances. Lifetime in the ECHL, he boasts a record of 21-11-4-1 in 44 games with a 2.76 GAA and .909 SV%.

Prior to playing professionally, Sakellaropoulos played four seasons at Union College, earning a career record of 40-22-13 with 3 shutouts, a 2.54 GAA, and .914 SV%. As a freshman, he helped the Dutchmen to the 2014 NCAA National Championship, the first in program history, and as a senior was named to the 2017 ECAC Secon All-Star Team. Sakellaropoulos also spent two seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel.

The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, matched up against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.