Cyclones Fall Despite Late Offensive Onslaught

Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-6-2-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 2-1, on Thursday night. Forward Mason Mitchell lit the lamp for the lone Cyclones goal of the evening.

After a scoreless opening period, the Fuel struck quickly in the middle frame, taking a 2-0 lead midway in on goals from forwards Nathan Noel, and Dylan McLaughlin on the power play.

Cincinnati was not deterred and found some power play magic of their own when a point shot from defenseman Kurt Gosselin was tipped in by Mitchell to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

The 2-1 Indy lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third Cincinnati controlled the play offensively, outshooting the Fuel, 14-1, in the frame. The pressure continued throughout the frame, however Fuel goaltender Charles Williams was perfect and preserved the 2-1 Fuel victory.

Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 32-22, on the evening with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 20 in the loss. The Cyclones wrap up their four-game trip on Saturday night in Toledo against the Walleye. Face-off is slated for 7:15pm ET.

