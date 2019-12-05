Marcinew, MacPherson Recalled by Springfield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Thursday, December 5:

Forward Matt Marcinew and defenseman Dylan MacPherson have been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Marcinew, 26, posted 12 points in 17 games with the Swamp Rabbits since his re-assignment to Greenville on October 24. He served the team as an all-situations centerman who took key faceoffs in all zones. The University of Denver product has played in 98 ECHL games and 39 AHL games dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Marcinew won an NCHC and an NCAA championship at Denver under the direction of current Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.

MacPherson, 21, receives his second call to the T-Birds. He did not suit up for a game when he was called up on October 29. The rangy defenseman is a model of hard work, as he went undrafted in the Western Hockey League, and played three full seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers through his determination to make the cut.

In 16 games as a Swamp Rabbit, MacPherson posted three assists.

