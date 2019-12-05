Utah Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss 2019 Friday

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





The Utah Grizzlies Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Ford will be held on Friday, December 13th. In the spirit of the holiday season, fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals to the game. After the Grizzlies score their first goal, fans can throw their stuffed animal donations onto the ice! Donations will be collected by the Grizzlies staff following the toss. We do ask that fans please only bring new and unused teddy bears and stuffed animals to the game.

Who benefits from Teddy Bear Toss?

This year, the Utah Grizzlies and Ford are proud to partner with the Children's Service Society of Utah. Children's Service Society of Utah empowers families and caregivers through services that support the safety and well-being of children. All donations from Friday night's game will be collected and delivered to the organization.

How do I donate?

To donate stuffed animals to the Children's Service Society of Utah, fans must attend the Utah Grizzlies game on Friday, December 13th against the Newfoundland Growlers. To donate in other ways, please visit the Children's Service Society of Utah's website at https://cssutah.org/donate/.

Is there a limit on Teddy Bears?

There is no limit on how many teddy bears fans can bring into the game; the more the merrier! For security purposes, however, we do not allow large, enclosed bags into the arena.

How to get tickets?

Tickets to Teddy Bear Toss Night can be purchased here, or by calling the Grizzlies ticket office at (801) 988-8000.

