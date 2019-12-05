ECHL Announces Suspension
December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Utah's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for 13 games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #237, Florida at Utah, on Nov. 29.
Klotz is suspended for a combination of his match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 12:58 of the second period and for being a multiple repeat offender over the course of the last two seasons.
Klotz missed Utah's game vs. Florida on Nov. 30 and will miss the next 12 games on the Grizzlies' schedule. He is eligible to return on Jan. 3 against Rapid City.
