Forward Tye Felhaber Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received forward Tye Felhaber on assignment by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Felhaber, 21, has played 18 games with AHL Texas in his rookie season, earning his first professional point on October 18 with an assist against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Pembroke, Ont. native made his professional debut with the Laval Rocket (AHL) in the 2017-18 season, playing four games since his first contest on Apr. 4, 2018. He signed with the Dallas Stars on March 1.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward played 311 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Ottawa 67's and Saginaw Spirit, posting 285 points (145-140-185) since the 2014-15 season. In his final junior season in 2018-19, Felhaber boasted 59 goals and 50 assists for 109 points through 68 with Ottawa, earning OHL Second-Team All-Star, the OHL Best Plus/Minus (plus-56) and most postseason goals (17) while sitting third in OHL scoring.

