Bakersfield Loans Desharnais to Wichita
December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-ar-nay) to the Thunder. In a separate transaction, defenseman Matt Brassard has been released.
Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. A native of Laval, Quebec, the 6-foot-7, 227-pound defenseman has appeared in two games so far this season for the Condors. He was drafted in the 7th round (#183 overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Prior to turning pro, Desharnais played a four-year collegiate career at Providence College. He was named as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. During his senior year, he was named as 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman and was a nominee for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award. He finished his career with 29 points (8g, 21a) in 131 career games for the Friars.
The Thunder will return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night with a trip to Independence to take on the Kansas City Mavericks.
Wichita returns home at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night to host the Tulsa Oilers for Military Appreciation Night. Come help us honor our military as the team will wear a special uniform. The name of the team will be changed for one game to the Wichita Pegasus to help honor McConnell Air Force Base. Buy Tickets here.
The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.
Defenseman Vincent Desharnais with Providence College
