Sean Day Reassigned to Mariners

December 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - December 4, 2019 - The Mariners got news of a major re-enforcement on Thursday, as defenseman Sean Day was reassigned by the New York Rangers to Maine from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Day played 19 games for the Mariners in 2018-19, registering 15 points from the blue line.

Day was a third round draft pick of the Rangers in 2016, going 81st overall. As a 15 year old, he became the fourth ever player to earn Hockey Canada's "Exceptional Status," making him eligible for OHL Priority Selection. He played for three OHL organizations: the Mississauga Steelheads, Windsor Spitfires, and Kingston Frontenacs. Day, who is now 21, was born in Leuven, Belgium but grew up in Rochester, Michigan, playing AAA hockey for the Little Caesar's, Honeybaked, and Compuware programs.

Day split his first pro season between Hartford and Maine in 2018-19. He began the season with the Wolf Pack and was assigned to the Mariners in early November 2018. With Maine, Day scored four goals and added 11 assists in 19 games. On December 27th, Day was recalled to Hartford, where he'd spend the remainder of the season. With the Wolf Pack, he registered three goals and 11 assists in 46 total games.

In 16 games for Hartford this season, Day has one goal and three assists.

The Mariners have a home-and-home this weekend with the Adirondack Thunder, starting Friday in Glens Falls, NY. The second annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, is Saturday, December 7th as the Mariners host Adirondack for a 6 PM faceoff at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans are encouraged to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Maine goal, proceeds to benefit local fire departments. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a collectible mini-stick, courtesy of Jobs In ME, and family four packs are available for purchase prior to the day of game. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

