Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (12-16-1-1; 26 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (12-13-3-1; 28 pts.)
The Iowa Wild and Grand Rapids Griffins kick off the 2024 portion of the schedule when they face off at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive an Iowa Wild winter hat giveaway presented by KIOA.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-15-2-2 (15-8-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-7-2-1 at Grand Rapids)
Last Time: Iowa took a 3-0 win over Grand Rapids on Mar. 25, 2023... Zane McIntyre stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn his 19th career AHL shutout... Nic Petan scored twice for Iowa... Turner Ottenbreit added a goal for the Wild
2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played
TEAM NOTES
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Iowa has maintained a record of .500 or better against the Griffins for seven consecutive seasons... The last time the Wild finished with a losing record against the Griffins came in 2015-16 (2-5-1-0)... Iowa's 7-1-1-1 mark against Grand Rapids in 2022-23 marked the first time the team won seven games against the Griffins in a season
HOT STREAK: Iowa closed the 2022-23 matchup against the Griffins on a seven-game point streak (6-0-0-1)... Two of Iowa's six wins came in shootouts
SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received four or more power plays in eight consecutive games... The Wild have converted on the man advantage in eight of the last nine games... Iowa's opponents have scored on the man advantage in nine of the last ten games
PLAYER TRACKER
Seven players who have worn an Iowa Wild uniform this season are currently recalled to Minnesota
Daemon Hunt, Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Nic Petan, and Sammy Walker are all with Minnesota
Hunter Jones made the most saves (48) by an Iowa goaltender on Saturday against the Colorado Eagles since Andrew Hammond turned aside 50 shots on Oct. 26, 2018 against Colorado
Maxim Cajkovic saw a three game point streak (1-2=3) snapped on Saturday
Steven Fogarty has registered a point in seven of the last nine contests (1-6=7)
