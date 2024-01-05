Morning Skate Report: January 5, 2024

CALGARY, ALBERTA - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Calgary Wranglers in the first half of a back-to-back on the road. The Knights will look for their third win in a row after victories over the Ontario Reign and San Diego Gulls, while the Wranglers look to bounce back after consecutive losses to Coachella. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Forward Sheldon Rempal returns to his hometown Calgary - and looks to replicate the magic that he found there last year. In four road games against the Wranglers during the 2022-23 season, Rempal tallied nine points (5G, 4A).

"Obviously it's really fun coming home and seeing my family, seeing all my friends. So yeah, maybe a little bit extra juice at some points," he said after Friday's morning skate. "It was obviously fun to have that success last year, and we're looking to do the same this year."

"Sheldon's pretty excited," added Head Coach Ryan Craig. "We were talking to him this morning about the building. He likes the Saddledome, he likes playing here. He's obviously had a lot of success here, and we hope that continues tonight."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie forward Matt Coranato leads the Wranglers with 26 points (10G, 16A) in 23 games. In the two previous matchups with the Silver Knights this season, Coronado totaled three points (1G, 2A) and finished with a plus-3 rating. He has six points (2G, 4A) in the Wranglers' last five games, including a four-point night against the Abbotsford Canucks on December 29.

Former Silver Knight Ben Jones leads Calgary in goals scored with 11 in 31 games. He has been held pointless for three straight games against the Abbotsford Canucks and Coachella Valley Firebirds. Jones tallied two assists against the Silver Knights in the previous series, both on December 3.

The Calgary Wranglers have been splitting starts between Dustin Wolf, last season's AHL MVP, and Oscar Dansk. Wolf has played in 19 games, averaging 2.50 goals against with a .924 save percentage. Dansk has played 12 games, averaging 2.47 goals against with a .927 save percentage. Wolf made both starts against the Silver Knights in their previous matchup this season, earning two wins.

FURTHER NOTES

Mason Morelli is day to day

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

