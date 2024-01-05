Comets Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rocket

Utica, NY. For the next three games, the Utica Comets will play against a division opponent, the Laval Rocket. The Comets, in their two previous meetings with Laval, skated away victorious and Utica stepped into the Adirondack Bank Center hoping that history repeats itself versus the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Despite coming out to a great start in the contest, the Comets let the game slip away in a 4-3 decision while earning a point in a shootout loss. The team now has earned a point in back to back games.

In the opening period, the powerplay lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead after a one-timer blasted by defenseman, Tyler Wotherspoon, found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. It was assisted by Justin Dowling and Xavier Parent who both moved to five game point streaks with their assists at 13:06. The Comets added another powerplay goal and this time it was Cal Foote whose wrist shot fooled Laval netminder, Jakub Dobes at 17:12. It was his second goal of the season assisted by Arnaud Durandeau. The Rocket scored to bring things a little closer in the first period after a Jared Davidson shot found a way through traffic beating Comets goalie, Akira Schmid at 18:04. The period ended with the Comets holding a 2-1 advantage.

During the second period, the Rocket tied the contest at 2-2 after defenseman Arber Xhekaj struck off the bar and in on the glove side of Schmid at 3:08. It was the only goal of the middle frame and the teams headed to the dressing rooms tied at 2-2.

The Comets got another defenseman on the scoreboard when Michael Vukojevic scored off his rebound at 6:37. The goal was assisted by Durandeau who registered his second of the game and the Comets were up 3-2. The Rocket tied the game at 3-3 after Philippe Maillet tipped a point shot into the Comets net at 13:56. While no one scored in overtime, the Rocket received goals in the shootout from Sean Farrell and Malliet to win the game, 4-3.

The Comets are back in action Sunday afternoon, January 7th at 3:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Rocket. Great seats are still available. Following their game on Sunday, the team will head to Laval on Wednesday night for a 7:00 PM road contest.

