Early Bird Offer for 2024-25 Amerks Full Season Ticket Memberships Now Available
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are encouraging fans to take advantage of the "Early Bird" Season Ticket Membership offer for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.
Fans that put down their first monthly per seat installment can lock in their seat and take advantage of special benefits for next season. In doing so, fans will receive up to 10complimentary Amerks regular season home games for the current 2023-24 season, up to eight chances to win an authentic player jersey, access to Members-only events and more exclusive benefits.
Amerks Full Season (36 games) Membership packages start as low as $612, or just $17 per game, and come with the option of a monthly, interest-free payment plan for up to 12 months.
Membership Level Full Per Seat Per Game Full Season Package
100 Center Glass $38.00 $1,368.00
100 End Glass $35.00 $1,260.00
100 Center $26.00 $936.00
100 Attack Zone $22.00 $792.00
200 Center $21.00 $756.00
100 Value Zone (ONLY 104 & 126) $19.00 $684.00
200 Corner Zone $18.00 $648.00
200 Endzones $17.00 $612.00
For a full list of benefits and to learn more about the Amerks Early Bird Membership options, fans are encouraged to visit www.amerks.com/memberships, email at memberservices@bluecrossarena.com, or call the Amerks directly at 585-454-5335.
Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.
