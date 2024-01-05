AHL Postpones this Weekend's Bakersfield at San Diego Games
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Both tonight's game and tomorrow's game between the Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena San Diego have been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly affected the event level of the arena. Information on the rescheduled games and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
