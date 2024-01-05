AHL Postpones this Weekend's Bakersfield at San Diego Games

January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Both tonight's game and tomorrow's game between the Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena San Diego have been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly affected the event level of the arena. Information on the rescheduled games and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.

