Griffins Hold Sole Possession of Third Place in Central Division with 4-1 Win Over Iowa

January 5, 2024









DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sebastian Cossa's 28-save night helped push the Grand Rapids Griffins' win streak to a season-high of four games with a 4-1 victory over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday.

The rookie netminder recorded a .966 save percentage and a 1.00 goals against average in the win, both of which contribute to an overall .901 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average. Tim Gettinger recorded his 150th point as both a Griffin and a pro with a goal and an assist in the contest. Joel L'Esperance extended his goal streak to four games, as he scored his 10th goal of the season in his 100th game with Grand Rapids.

With just over two minutes left in the opening frame, Gettinger deflected a puck past Jesper Wallstedt on the doorstep for a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead at 17:58. Shortly after Gettinger's goal, Antti Tuomisto ripped a shot from the top of the right circle for a second Grand Rapids goal with 39 seconds remaining in the first period.

Just over midway through the middle frame, Louis Boudon scored his first AHL goal for the Wild with a shot from the slot, which beat Cossa and cut the Griffins' lead in half at 11:41. Following a first period where Grand Rapids held a 9-6 shot advantage, Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 11-9 in the second.

While on a man-advantage in the final frame, L'Esperance tapped the puck past the goal line while in the crease for a 3-1 lead at 10:40. Late in the third period, Dominik Shine rifled the disc past Wallstedt's glove during a penalty shot with 5:49 remaining. Following Shine's goal, the Griffins cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Notes

- Tonight's contest was the first time that Cossa (15th overall selection in 2021) has faced off against Wallstedt (20th overall selection in 2021).

- Shine's penalty shot goal is the first to be scored by the Griffins since Jonatan Berggren scored on one against Iowa on Nov. 14th, 2022.

- Carter Mazur's goal streak and point streak (4-1--5) ended at four games.

- Grand Rapids' penalty kill went 4-for-4 tonight, which is the first time they have not allowed a power-play goal since Dec. 15 against Texas. On the opposite end, the Griffins' power play was perfect for the first time this season, as they went 2-for-2 on the man-advantage.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 2 0 2 - 4

Iowa 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Gettinger 8 (Czarnik, Berggren), 17:58 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 3 (Edvinsson, Gettinger), 19:21. Penalties-Johansson Gr (tripping), 10:02; Lambos Ia (holding), 17:50.

2nd Period-3, Iowa, Boudon 1 (Dornbach), 11:41. Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 5:57; Czarnik Gr (slashing), 13:21; Walker Ia (tripping), 13:21; Tuomisto Gr (slashing), 14:42.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 10 (Kasper, Lombardi), 10:40 (PP). 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 4 14:11 (PS). Penalties-Edvinsson Gr (hooking), 4:40; Fogarty Ia (hooking), 8:52.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-9-5-23. Iowa 6-11-12-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 2; Iowa 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 6-6-3 (29 shots-28 saves). Iowa, Wallstedt 11-8-0 (23 shots-19 saves).

A-6,616

Three Stars

1. GR Gettinger (goal, assist); 2. GR Tuomisto (goal); 3. GR Cossa (W, 28 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-13-3-1 (30 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 6 at Iowa 8 p.m. EST

Iowa: 12-17-1-1 (26 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 6 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

