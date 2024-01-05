Askarov's 30-Save Shutout Leads Milwaukee to 1-0 OT Win Over Eagles

January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







MILWAUKEE, WI. - Milwaukee goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 30 shots he faced, while defenseman Marc Del Gaizo netted the game-winner just 1:08 into overtime, as the Admirals defeated the Colorado Eagles 1-0 on Friday. Eagles goalie Justus Annunen suffered the overtime loss, making 20 saves on 21 shots. The overtime loss now extends Colorado's road point streak to a league-best eight games.

The first period would see Colorado register the first 10 shots of the game and earn the game's first power play, as Admirals defenseman Jordan Gross was sent off for delay of game. Despite heaping on the pressure, Askarov would keep the Eagles from finding the back of the net.

The Admirals would eventually earn a penalty shot from forward Egor Afanasyev with only 1:20 remaining in the opening 20 minutes, but Annunen slammed the door on Afanasyev and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado would go on the team's second power play of the night when Milwaukee forward Jasper Weatherby was hit with a two-minute minor for interference at the 5:26 mark of the second period. On the ensuing opportunity on the man-advantage, Eagles forward Cedric Pare rang the post on two separate occasions, as Colorado would be kept off the scoresheet on the power play yet again. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Admirals 9-7 in the middle frame, and the two teams concluded 40 minutes of play still deadlocked at 0-0.

The third period would see Milwaukee earn its first power play of the contest, but Annunen and company would stand tall, keeping the Admirals at bay on the man-advantage. Colorado would be held to just five shots in the final frame, while Milwaukee was limited to just four.

The scoreless contest would then move into a sudden-death overtime, where Del Gaizo would station himself in the low slot before deflecting a pass into the back of the net to give the Admirals the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles outshot Milwaukee by a final count of 30-21, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, January 6th at 5:00pm MT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.