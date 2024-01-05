Monsters Fall 3-1 Against Americans
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 3-1 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-9-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester's Brendan Warren notched the first tally of the opening frame at 5:28 but Owen Sillinger responded recording a power-play goal at 17:41 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Trey Fix-Wolansky. With the assist, Fix-Wolansky set a new record for most assists in Monsters franchise history and led the team into the first intermission tied 1-1. The Americans took lone control of the middle frame with back-to-back goals from Mason Jobst at 6:46 and Viktor Neuchev at 7:49, and with a scoreless third period, the final score stood at 3-1 Americans.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves in defeat while Rochester's Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots for the win.
The Monsters head home to face the Rochester Americans on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 - - 1
ROC 1 2 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 1/6 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
ROC 26 0/2 5/6 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 23 3 16-4-0
ROC Comrie W 33 1 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 22-9-1-0, 1st North Division
Rochester Record: 15-12-2-1, 3rd North Division
