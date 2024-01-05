Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today the recall of defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, RUS, recently skated in his 100th career AHL game on Dec. 1st against the Henderson Silver Knights, and so far this season has registered two goals and five assists for seven points in 31 games. The 21-year-old is coming off his rookie pro season in 2022-23, where he posted five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 63 games.
Kuznetsov was a member of the 2022 Memorial Cup Champion Sanit John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. He was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
YAN KUZNETSOV - DEFENCEMAN
BORN: Murmansk, RUS DATE: March 9, 2002
HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: Second round (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024
- Game Notes - HSK vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Recall Murphy, Add Rassell on PTO - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 6 at Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Haiskanen Returns to Reign on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Morning Skate Report: January 5, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Recall Mackie Samoskevich from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Announce Fan Fest Leading into Queen City Outdoor Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Early Bird Offer for 2024-25 Amerks Full Season Ticket Memberships Now Available - Rochester Americans
- Condors Games in San Diego Postponed - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors-Gulls AHL Games Tonight, Saturday Postponed - AHL
- AHL Postpones this Weekend's Bakersfield at San Diego Games - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Jack Thompson, Emil Lilleberg, Reassign Defensemen Sean Day, Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel to PTO, Loan Forward Daniel Walker to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Start 2024 with Road Test vs. Division-Leading Stars - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Notes - HSK vs CGY
- Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov
- Wranglers Recall Murphy, Add Rassell on PTO
- Oliver Kylington Assigned to Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall Short against Firebirds