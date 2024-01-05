Wranglers Recall Murphy, Add Rassell on PTO
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers have recalled goaltender Connor Murphy from Rapid City (ECHL.)
Murphy appeared in his first career AHL game with the Wranglers on December 16, 2023 against the San Jose Barracuda.
In 12 games with Rapid City this season, Murphy is 5-7-0 with a 3.51 goals-against average (GAA) and an 0.896 save-percentage (Sv%).
The Wranglers have added (F) Mark Rassell on a PTO.
In 31 games with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) Rassell has 22 goals, 35 points.
