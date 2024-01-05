Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters

January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland. In three appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen supplied 0-1-1 with a +1 rating and added 5-17-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 28 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'0", 190 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 24, registered 1-5-6 with four penalty minutes in 35 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24 and notched 32-84-116 with 120 penalty minutes in 177 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23. Christiansen participated in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Christiansen logged 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.