Game Notes - HSK vs CGY

January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers continue their eight-game homestand with two games against the Henderson Silver Knights, beginning on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary has dropped their last two games, but still clings to top spot in the Pacific Division and Western Conference with 19-9-3-0 record and 41 points.

Meanwhile, Henderson skates into the weekend winners of two straight and are tied for fourth in the Pacific Division with 17-3-1-2 record and 37 points.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan 5, 2024 7:00pm vs Henderson Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan 6, 2024 7:00pm vs Henderson Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers won their first two games against the Silver Knights this season in their building back on Dec.1 and Dec. 3.

Calgary outscored Henderson 9-5 in those two contests.

Emilio Pettersen had a three-point game on Dec. 3 against the 'Knights, recording a goal and two assists.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Clark Bishop

Keep your eye on Clark Bishop tonight.

Bishop scored the Wranglers' lone goal in their last game against Coachella Valley and has four points (2g,2a) in his last five games.

In 26 games this season, Bishop has 15 points (7g,8a).

Kuzy is coming up!

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 26 points (10g,16a) in 23 games.

(D) Yan Kuznetsov was recalled to the Flames.

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City

(F) Mark Rassell was added to the roster on a PTO.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.