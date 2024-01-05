Panthers Recall Mackie Samoskevich from Charlotte

Mackie Samoskevich is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the rookie forward from Charlotte.

The 21-year-old has posted 22 points (9g, 13a) in 27 games for Charlotte this season, good for second on the team and tied for 10th among all league rookies.

Samoskevich has been on an especially hot tear as of late, recording 16 points (8g, 8a) in 15 games since Nov. 11. Over that stretch of time no rookie in the league has scored as many goals, and only two have accumulated more points than the Checkers forward.

The Panthers have two games remaining on their current road trip - visits to Colorado on Saturday and St. Louis on Tuesday - before returning home for games on Thursday and Saturday next week. The Checkers have a pair of games in Bridgeport this weekend before returning home for a two-game set against Rochester next weekend - the second of which is the Queen City Outdoor Classic.

Additionally, the Checkers have assigned Will Reilly to the Florida Everblades.

