Condors-Gulls AHL Games Tonight, Saturday Postponed
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to a water main break affecting Pechanga Arena, the games between the Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls scheduled for tonight (AHL Game #483) and Saturday (AHL Game #497) have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Announce Fan Fest Leading into Queen City Outdoor Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Early Bird Offer for 2024-25 Amerks Full Season Ticket Memberships Now Available - Rochester Americans
- Condors Games in San Diego Postponed - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors-Gulls AHL Games Tonight, Saturday Postponed - AHL
- AHL Postpones this Weekend's Bakersfield at San Diego Games - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Jack Thompson, Emil Lilleberg, Reassign Defensemen Sean Day, Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel to PTO, Loan Forward Daniel Walker to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Start 2024 with Road Test vs. Division-Leading Stars - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.