Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel to PTO, Loan Forward Daniel Walker to Orlando Solar Bears

January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Ryan Orgel to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned forward Daniel Walker to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Orgel, 26, has played in 19 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season tallying four goals and three assists. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner has skated in 70 career ECHL contests with the Thunder, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies since 2021 amassing 27 points (5g, 22a).

Walker, 24, has skated in four games with the Crunch this season earning one assist. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound forward appeared in six contests with the Crunch posting one assist. He also skated in 23 games with the University of Waterloo and led the team in points (20) and goals (16). In two seasons with Waterloo, Walker played in 35 games posting 37 points (24g, 13a).

Prior to his collegiate career, the Sudbury, ON native spent four seasons in the OHL from 2016 to 2020 with the Oshawa Generals and North Bay Battalion. In 153 total games, Walker tallied 16 goals and 15 assists.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.