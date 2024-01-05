Admirals Fly Past Eagles in OT

Milwaukee, WI - Marc Del Gaizo scored the game-winning goal just 68 seconds into overtime to lift the Admirals to a 1-0 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Yaroslav Aksarov stopped all 30 shots thrown his way for his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career. The win also comes comes less than a week after he earned his first NHL victory last Saturday against Washington.

Milwaukee has now won seven games in overtime this season, the most in the AHL and two shy of the team record of nine set back in 2006-07.

After both teams were unable to find the back of the net during regulation the game proceeded to overtime, the ninth time this season the Ads have needed extra time to determine a winner.

In the Colorado zone, Joakim Kemell held the puck along the half-wall. He sent a pass cross-ice to Fedor Svechkov, who fired a one-timer that went right to Del Gaizo on the far post and he deflected it past Colorado goalie Justus Annunen.

It was the third straight game with goal and his fifth in his past eight games for Del Gaizo, who didn't score in his first 16 games of the season.

The Admirals and Eagles back at it on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

