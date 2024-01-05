Condors Games in San Diego Postponed

Due to a water main break affecting the event level of the arena, both games in San Diego postponed

The American Hockey League today announced that due to a water main break affecting Pechanga Arena, the games between the Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls scheduled for tonight (AHL Game #483) and Saturday (AHL Game #497) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

