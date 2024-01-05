Wranglers Top Silver Knights, 5-1, in First Game of Series

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-1, at the Saddledome on Friday evening. Sheldon Rempal scored Henderson's only goal of the night.

The Wranglers got off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first period. Coronato scored two at even strength, and Pettersen added another on the power play.

Calgary then extended its lead with another two goals in the second period.

Rempal added a power play goal to make it a 5-1 game midway through the third. He was assisted by Christoffer Sedoff and Tyler Benson.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Saturday, January 6. They'll face off against Calgary again for the second half of their back-to-back.

