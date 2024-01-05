Haiskanen Returns to Reign on PTO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the signing of defensemen Cody Haiskanen to a professional tryout contract Friday.

The blueliner from Fargo, N.D. rejoins the Reign for the second time during the 2023-24 campaign after previously agreeing to a PTO one month ago on Dec. 5. He previously appeared in four contests for Ontario, which included making his AHL debut on Dec. 6 vs. Henderson.

Haiskanen, 26, has appeared in 26 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads this season, posting 13 points on two goals and 11 assists while earning a +11 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defender is currently in his second pro season and also spent his rookie year with Idaho where he dressed in 61 games and recorded 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. His 2022-23 plus-minus rating of +53 was tied for the highest in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Haiskanen played collegiately at Cornell University for four seasons from 2017-22, where he helped the Big Red to two ECAC Regular Season Championships in 2018 and 2020 while appearing in 105 games and registering 18 points (4-14=18).

The Reign are set to begin their January schedule on Friday with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda in Ontario. Friday's game at Toyota Arena begins at 7 p.m., and the series will conclude on Saturday at 6 p.m.

