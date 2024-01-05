Checkers Announce Fan Fest Leading into Queen City Outdoor Classic
January 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers and Knights are excited to announce Fan Fest ahead of the Queen City Outdoor Classic, presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, Jan. 13!
The free event is open to the public and will feature a variety of vendor booths, five food trucks, a DJ performance and yard games. Additionally, the Checkers will make their arrival at the Queen City Outdoor Classic by walking through Fan Fest at approximately 4 p.m.
Fan Fest - which will be held on S Mint St. between 3rd St. and W Martin Luther King Blvd. - kicks off at 3 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m., with the Truist Field gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the Queen City Outdoor Classic beginning at 7:04 p.m.
