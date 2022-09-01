Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (63-60) at Louisville Bats (52-73)

September 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #124 / Road #61: Indianapolis Indians (63-60) at Louisville Bats (52-73)

PROBABLES: RHP Austin Brice (3-3, 4.30) vs. RHP Hunter Greene (0-0, -.--)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cal Mitchell and Carter Bins cranked two-run home runs and three Indians relievers - John O'Reilly, Joe Jacques and Hunter Stratton - combined for seven scoreless innings to lift Indianapolis to a 6-2 comeback win over the Bats on Wednesday night. Trailing 2-0 through three innings, the Indians tied the game on Mitchell's ninth homer in Triple-A, a line drive to the right field bleachers that extended his hitting streak to nine games. The score remained 2-2 until the top of the seventh, when Bins clubbed his two-run shot over the wall in left-center to give Indy its first lead of the night. The Indians laced four singles in the ninth to add a pair of insurance runs. Diego Castillo started the frame with a single and reached third base on a knock by Blake Sabol, who was making his Triple-A debut. Following a four-pitch walk to Hoy Park that loaded the bases, Ji-Hwan Bae slashed a two-run single to left. The relief trio of O'Reilly (3.0ip, 3h, 2k), Jacques (2.0ip, 1h, 3k) and Stratton (2.0ip, 1h, 2k) slammed the door to help Indy even the series at one game apiece.

OH OH OH, O'REILLY: RHP John O'Reilly extended his streak without allowing a run to seven games with 3.0 scoreless innings last night. He finished August with just one earned run allowed in 13.2 innings (0.66 ERA). After surrendering one earned run in 3.0 innings on Aug. 4 vs. Louisville in his first appearance of the month, the 26-year-old bounced back to issue zero's in each of his next seven appearances (10.2ip). O'Reilly posted a 0.59 WHIP, allowing only seven hits and issuing one walk, and hitters were slashing .149 (7-for-47) against him. Below are his splits from July and August:

July (7g): 1-1, 9.00 ERA (9er/12.0ip), 21 H, 7 BB, 7 K, 2.15 WHIP, .356 AVG against

August (8g): 2-0, 0.66 ERA (1er/13.2ip), 7 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 0.59 WHIP, .149 AVG against

AWESOME IN AUGUST: The Indians finished the month with a 17-10 record, their best month this season. In August, the Indians earned did not lose a series - winning three and splitting one. They split with Memphis (3-3) and earned series victories over Louisville (5-2), Iowa (4-2) and Rochester (4-2) while outscoring their opponents 134-110.

MASHIN' MARTIN: Mason Martin capped off a brilliant month of August with a pair of doubles in last night's victory. It was his ninth multi-hit game in 23 games during August. He finished the month with a .312 AVG (24-for-77), eight doubles, nine RBI, 13 walks, .411 on-base percentage and a .827 OPS. The lefty slugger now has 44 extra-base hits - 24 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs - which ranks tied for seventh-most in the International League.

CASTILLO KEEPS CRUSHIN' IT: Diego Castillo is off to a sizzling start at Louisville Slugger Field this week, he is 4-for-7 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. With Tuesday night's homer, he now has 13 total home runs this season between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis after launching a career-high 19 long balls last season between Double-A Somerset (11), Double-A Altoona (5) and Indianapolis (3). He went 2-for-3 last night and reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances with two walks and two runs scored. It was his first multi-hit game with Indianapolis since Aug. 14 at Memphis, when he also hit his last home run.

WELCOME TO TRIPLE-A, BLAKE: Blake Sabol made his Triple-A debut for the Indians last night, going 1-for-3 with a run scored. His base knock in the ninth inning extended his hitting streak to 12 games between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis. Sabol hit .281 (103-for-366) with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBI and a .833 OPS in 98 games with Altoona this season.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians will look to take a series lead against division-rival, Louisville, in today's 6:35 PM ET game at Louisville Slugger Field. The Indians have won four-of-six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy and Louisville have split the first 14 meetings in the season series with just four games remaining at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 235-228 against the Bats with a 116-111 record at Louisville. Tonight, RHP Austin Brice will take the mound for Indy in a bullpen game, this will be his first start since he was opener for Triple-A Worcester on 7/29/21 vs. Buffalo. Brice has made five relief appearances against Louisville this season, allowing two earned runs in 5.1 innings. Louisville will counter with major league rehabber Hunter Greene, who will make his first rehab start after being sidelined since Aug. 1. Last season, Greene was 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA (7er/18.0ip) in four starts against Indianapolis.

THIS DAY IN 1966: Tim Pugh pitched the Indians into the American Association postseason with a playoff-clinching complete game at Louisville. He allowed just two hits and two walks with five punchouts over 9.0 innings in the 3-0 victory. Tim Belk drove in two runs while both Frank Kremblas and Keith Mitchell tallied two knocks apiece.

