Knights Charge Past Bulls 7-2 on Thursday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- LHP Kyle Kubat pitched into the seventh inning and the Charlotte Knights connected on three home runs in a 7-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win evened up the series at 1-1.

Kubat (7-3, 5.08) allowed just one run on five hits over 6.2 innings pitched en route to his third consecutive win. The Charlotte left-hander allowed just two walks and struck out four batters. The only run of the game he allowed came in the fourth inning on a sacrifice-fly by Tristan Gray. The run gave the Bulls a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Knights staked Kubat to a 5-1 lead thanks to a big performance from the team's offense. Designated hitter Raudy Read launched his first home run of the season with the Knights to tie the game at 1-1. Center fielder Mark Payton then gave the Knights a 2-1 lead on an RBI single -- his 77th RBI of the season. Two batters later, catcher Carlos Pérez launched a two-run home run, his 18th of the season.

The Knights added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI single by Lenyn Sosa and later added one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run from Tyler Neslony. The home run for Neslony was his second in as many days. In two games against the Bulls in this series, the Knights have recorded seven home runs. Neslony has accounted for two of them.

Charlotte RHP Lane Ramsey pitched the ninth inning and allowed a solo home run to Durham right fielder Ruben Cardenas.

The Knights will continue the series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Friday night with a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 5:35 p.m. from the home of the Knights. Long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

