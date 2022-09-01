Haseley & Foster Promoted to Chicago White Sox

The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves ahead of today's 12:05 p.m. ET game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Adam Haseley and RHP Matt Foster were both recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Haseley is hitting .243 (83-for-341) with 49 runs scored, 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 91 games. Foster has appeared in four games with the Knights this season and is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA (4.0 innings pitched).

LHP Tanner Banks, who was optioned to the Charlotte Knights by the Chicago White Sox yesterday, is active today. With the Knights this season, Banks has a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA (9.1 innings pitched) in five games (two starts). In 32 games with the White Sox this season, Banks is 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA (47.0 innings pitched).

This season, a total of 15 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7 & September 1), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20, June 19 & September 1), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29, August 9 & August 27), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26 & June 12), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17) and C Carlos Pérez (August 21).

