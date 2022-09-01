Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 1 vs. Toledo

September 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (67-56) vs. Rochester Red Wings (55-70)

Thursday - 7:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Austin Bergner (1-1, 3.18) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.41)

UGH: A ninth-inning comeback from the Wings fell short as they dropped game two of the series against Toledo 5-4...The offense was led by 3B Jake Alu who finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored...RF Nick Banks was the only other Red Wing to finish the contest with multiple knocks as he went 2-for-4 after a ninth-inning RBI double made it a one-run game...after entering the game as a defensive replacement in the 9th inning, C Wilmer Perez picked up his first hit in a Red Wings uniform with an RBI Triple...Rochester will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound for game three against Toledo at Frontier Field.

AUG-BUST: The Wings close up the month of August with an 8-18 record...the eight wins last month are the fewest since at least 1979...in the 42 seasons since then, only two Red Wings teams have failed to reach the 10-win mark in the month (2010, 2011)...

The Wings own a 645-673 record in the month of August since 1979, the second lowest win percentage of a month (.489), behind April's .472...min. four games played.

MONTH IN REVIEW: In August, Wings pitchers posted their lowest ERA (4.69) in a calendar month since May (3.70)...they also posted their highest K/9 in a single month (10.28, 2nd in IL), ranking third in the International League in total punch outs (252).

They allowed the fourth-fewest hits in the IL

Starting pitchers posted a season-best 4.57 ERA in 108.1 innings pitched

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: With his fourth-inning single in yesterday's game, 1B John Nogowski extended his hitting streak to six games dating back to 8/25...the righty is 6-for-24 during his streak with a double, two RBI, four runs and two walks...the Florida native also extended his on-base streak to eight games and has reached base safely in 23 of his first 25 games with the Red Wings.

Since joining the Wings on 8/3 Nogowski leads the squad in hits (29), doubles (6), RBI (14), and walks (13)

JAKE FROM RBI FARM: 3B Jake Alu hit two doubles in yesterday's game, the first was a fifth-inning RBI double, and the second came in the ninth inning...this marks his sixth and seventh with the Red Wings, and his 31st and 32nd two-baggers of the season (25 in Harrisburg, 7 in Rochester)...

The lefty's 32 doubles lead the entire Nationals organization in that category, five ahead of teammate Andrew Stevenson...

Since joining the squad on 7/12, Alu leads all Red Wings in RBI with 20.

MURPHY'S LAW: RHP Patrick Murphy got the nod for the Red Wings in yesterday's game, making his third start of the season...the righty pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, including a leadoff home run in the first, and a walk while striking out three batters...the Arizona native tied his season-high in innings pitched and has now pitched four innings in back-to-back games for the first time since 5/28/2019 and 6/2/2019 with Double-A New Hampshire.

In three games as a starter, Murphy has an ERA of 2.45 (3 ER/11 IP).

DOUBLE LIFE: With doubles from 2B Jecksson Flores, RF Nick Banks, and two from Jake Alu, the Wings have now logged a two-bagger in eight straight games dating back to game one of the Indianapolis series on 8/23...they have collected an extra-base hit in 12-straight games (since 8/17)...

The four doubles in yesterday's contest were the most by the Wings in a single game since 8/18 in Worcester when they finished with five two-baggers.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson's 11-game hit streak came to an end yesterday, but he was able to extend his on-base streak to 17 games...the Louisiana native was 15-for-46 (.326) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, seven RBI, and seven runs scored during his hit streak...the lefty is now tied with Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Plummer for the fourth longest on-base streak in the International League.

WHERE THERE'S A WIL-MER, THERE'S A WAY: C Wilmer Perez picked up his first career Triple-A hit with a triple in the ninth inning of yesterday's contest...coming into the game, Perez had four at-bats as a Red Wing, all coming as a pinch hitter...his three-bagger was his first since 7/12/2017 in the Dominican Summer League.

IT HAS NOT BEEN NICE SINCE 6/9: On June 8th, Rochester found themselves atop the International League-East by three games with the most wins of any Triple-A squad...since then, the Wings have scored the least amount of runs (267) of any International League team and given up the fourth most runs (365) of any IL team...they own a record 20-48 which is the fewest wins of any Triple-A team since 6/9 by eight wins.

Rochester has a -98 run differential during that stretch

GETTING IT A-DON: Rochester sends RHP Joan Adon to the mound tonight, looking to pick up the first win of the series...he is coming off his second loss with Rochester this season, allowing three earned in three innings on 8/25 in Indianapolis...

In five starts in a Wings uniform, he has posted 10.59 strikeouts per nine innings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.