Nashville Walks It off on a Walk

NASHVILLE, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a hard-fought 6-5 game against the Nashville Sounds, losing on a walk-off walk in the ninth inning on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

After the Redbirds clawed back and scored five unanswered runs, the Sounds went to work in the ninth. They started with three straight singles, including a game-tying RBI from Bryce Turang. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Junior Fernandez (1-3) walked Joey Wiemer to give Nashville the win.

Nashville took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning and made it 4-0 in the third after a Jon Singleton two-run home run. In the fourth inning, Memphis tallied three-straight singles to start the frame and scored their first run on a bases-loaded walk. Moises Gomez then lined a double into right field that scored two runs and brought the deficit to 4-3. The Redbirds, however, stranded runners at second and third with no one out to end the inning.

Solid relief pitching kept the Sounds at bay until Memphis found another opportunity in the seventh inning. After a lead-off walk, an error and another walk loaded the bases, Juan Yepez blooped an RBI single to left field that was misplayed, allowing two runs to score to give Memphis a 5-4 lead.

Nashville threatened in the eighth inning by loading the bases, but Cory Spangenberg made a diving stop to end the inning. Johan Quezada, Freddy Pacheco and Kodi Whitley combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief in the middle innings.

The Memphis Redbirds (65-60) continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (75-50) with game four on Friday night. LHP Garrett Williams is set to start against LHP Robert Gasser. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm CDT at First Horizon Park.

