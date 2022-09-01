Plates, Pineda Blast Hens, 17-0

RHP Joan Adon toed the rubber for the Wings and threw 5.1 shutout innings allowing only two hits. He also struck out and walked three, earning his first win of the season.

The Wings struck first in the opening frame taking a 3-0 lead on a two-run double by C Israel Pineda *and an RBI single by *LF Nick Banks. This double extends the Red Wings consecutive doubles streak to nine games. They've also recorded an extra-base hit in 13 games straight.

The Wings expanded their lead in the bottom of the second to 6-0 with an RBI triple from *SS Lucius Fox *and a two-run double with the bases loaded by *Banks. *

*LHP Alberto Baldonado *relieved *Adon *in the middle of the fifth inning. But, he unexpectedly exited in the top of the seventh with an apparent injury, ending his night with 1.1 innings pitched. He gave up one hit, struck out two, and walked three. *LHP Francisco Perez *was called on to finish the seventh.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wings expanded their lead to 10-0 on an rbi single by DH Jake Alu *and a three-run shot by *Pineda, his first home run as a Red Wing. With a three-run blast and a two-run double, he recorded five runs batted in on the night. This is the most rbi's recorded in a Red Wing debut as well as the most in a single game by a Red Wing this season. (The last player was Austin Riley with four on 8/4 vs Columbus).

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wings broadened their lead to 17-0. CF Andrew Stevenson *hit a solo shot to the bullpen in right field, his 12th home run of the season. This extended his on base streak to 18 games and made the score 11-0. *Alu *then singled to left for an RBI. *Banks added a fourth RBI to his cache on a bases loaded walk. RF Donovan Casey hit a sac-fly to left to score Pineda. *3B Adrian Sanchez *drove in the 15th run for the Wings on a single to left. *Fox *doubled to left which drove in the final two runs of the night for the Wings.

*RHP Jordan Weems *threw a hitless ninth frame.

The Wings recorded a season high 17 runs, the most runs they've scored since 4/28 against Syracuse. They'll give the ball to RHP Logan Verrett (7-7)and look to even the series at 2 apiece on Friday night at 7:05pm.

