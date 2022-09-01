Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 6-11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, September 6 with a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, that runs through Sunday, September 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office, and non-CFCU members can learn more about memberships on the concourse.

Name! That! Crayon!: Pacific Blue. Goldenrod. Razzle Dazzle Rose. Inch Worm. Beaver. Macaroni & Cheese. They might sound like canceled shows on the USA Network or exotic dancers, but they are actually all crayon names. Fans will find out what else can be shoved in the hole on the back of a crayon box as we ask fans to name that crayon!

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: VyStar Credit Union members using their VyStar credit or debit card can receive a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket offer. This special is valid for a ticket of equal or lesser value, and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Volunteers in Medicine to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, September 8, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Encore Research Group

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers., you never know when live music will appear at the Coors Light Tiki Terrace on Thursdays.

Miami Nights!: The Jumbo Shrimp will be rocking their special black South Beach-themed uniforms and fans are invited to follow the antics of two of Miami's finest detectives, Scampi Crockett and Southpaw Tubbs for a night excess the likes of which they may have seen on a TV show in the '80s. The jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season.

Can you eat it with pineapple?: Not since the great mayo debate of 2021 has a food been so polarizing. Fans will be put to the test to find out if pineapple belongs on hot dogs, hamburgers, shrimp po'boys and more.

Friday, September 9, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Day presented by 121 Financial Credit Union, FIS & Publix: The Jumbo Shrimp want to say a sincere "THANK YOU" to all the fans who came through the gates at 121 Financial Ballpark this season, and will be giving away great prizes all night long to say THANK YOU to the best fans in baseball.

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy near the Coors Light Tiki Terrace!

Fan Appreciation Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union, FIS & Publix: Stick around after the game for a postgame Fan Appreciation Night Fireworks spectacular!

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Home Plate Doormat Giveaway presented by First Watch: Thanks to First Watch, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jumbo Shrimp Home Plate Doormat.

Boy Scout Night presented by Boy Scouts of America: The Jumbo Shrimp are hosting their annual Scout Night at the ballpark. Email Cody Davis at cody@jaxshrimp.com for information and how to sign up.

Sunday, September 11, 2022, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 2-2:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

CSX First Responders Day: The Jumbo Shrimp will say thank you to all first responders in the Jacksonville area!

Patriotic Jerseys: The Jumbo Shrimp will don their 2022 patriotic jerseys, which are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season.

