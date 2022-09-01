Cowser Hits First Triple-A Home Run in Loss

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (58-67) lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-57), 13-6, on Thursday at Harbor Park. Neither team scored in the first three innings. Norfolk's starter Beau Sulser pitched those innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five. Colton Eastman, the starter for Lehigh Valley, lasted longer going 5.0 innings and allowed only one run on his way to his first win of the season.

Lehigh Valley blew by the Tides after Sulser left the game. The IronPigs put up four runs in the fourth which included two two-out home runs by Chris Sharpe and Scott Kingery. They scored three more runs in the sixth, then another four-spot in the seventh which included Jorge Bonifacio's 12th homer of the season, a three-run shot. They capped their scoring with two runs in the ninth to bring their total to 13.

Norfolk's first run came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases and scored in the sixth. Colton Cowser hit his first career Triple-A hit and home run, a two-run shot. Their final runs came in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Westburg launched a two-out three-run shot to put the final score at 13-6.

Game four is set for tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Matt Harvey (5-1, 4.84), while LHP Michael Plassmeyer (5-2, 2.70) will go for the IronPigs.

