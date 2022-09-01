Bisons Offer Military, First Responders up to Four Free Tickets to September 11 Game
September 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they will host Military & First Responders Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 11 by offering up to FOUR FREE GAME TICKETS to First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran members of the Armed Forces so those that serve and sacrifice for our country can enjoy the Herd's 1:05 p.m. game against Gwinnett Stripers with their friends and family.
The Bisons Military & First Responder Appreciation Day is presented by Hyundai. The game will also feature the Bisons customary postgame Kids Run the Base, presented by Platter's Chocolates.
First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran Armed Forces members can claim their four free tickets by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. Ballpark gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for the 1:05 p.m. game between the Bisons and the Stripers.
Additionally, all first responders and active duty/veteran members of the Armed Forces will receive 20% OFF their purchase at the Batter's Box Gift Shop and the Bisons Team Shop in Sahlen Field while attending the game on Sunday, September 11 (some exclusions apply). There will also be a $5.00 discount for military and first responders for the Consumer's Pub at the Park all-you-can-eat buffet on Sunday, September 11 (reservations can be made at PubatthePark.com | (716) 846-2100).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2022
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 1 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 6-11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Offer Military, First Responders up to Four Free Tickets to September 11 Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Heads Up: Bisons Have Three Home Game Time Changes in September - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Ink P.A. Announcer to Sponsorship - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Haseley & Foster Promoted to Chicago White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Durham Bulls Announce 2023 Schedule - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Offer Military, First Responders up to Four Free Tickets to September 11 Game
- Heads Up: Bisons Have Three Home Game Time Changes in September
- Bisons' Bats Quieted by Worcester 9-1 on Wednesday
- Bisons' Offense Erupts in 14-3 Win Against Worcester
- Bisons Lose Series Finale to Columbus 14-3