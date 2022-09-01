Bisons Offer Military, First Responders up to Four Free Tickets to September 11 Game

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they will host Military & First Responders Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 11 by offering up to FOUR FREE GAME TICKETS to First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran members of the Armed Forces so those that serve and sacrifice for our country can enjoy the Herd's 1:05 p.m. game against Gwinnett Stripers with their friends and family.

The Bisons Military & First Responder Appreciation Day is presented by Hyundai. The game will also feature the Bisons customary postgame Kids Run the Base, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran Armed Forces members can claim their four free tickets by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. Ballpark gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for the 1:05 p.m. game between the Bisons and the Stripers.

Additionally, all first responders and active duty/veteran members of the Armed Forces will receive 20% OFF their purchase at the Batter's Box Gift Shop and the Bisons Team Shop in Sahlen Field while attending the game on Sunday, September 11 (some exclusions apply). There will also be a $5.00 discount for military and first responders for the Consumer's Pub at the Park all-you-can-eat buffet on Sunday, September 11 (reservations can be made at PubatthePark.com | (716) 846-2100).

