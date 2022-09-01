IronPigs snap 3-game slide

(Norfolk, VA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-57) snapped their three-game losing streak on Thursday afternoon as they defeated the Norfolk Tides (58-67) 13-6. Colton Eastman (1-7) earned his first win of the season by allowing just one run over five innings - his longest start of the season.

Eastman was matched by Beau Sulser early in the game as Sulser pitched three scoreless innings. Travis Lakins Sr. (0-1) was met the IronPigs lineup in the top of the fourth inning as he allowed four runs in the inning. Chris Sharpe hit a two-run home run - his third of the season and then was followed by Scott Kingery's two-run home run - his seventh of the season.

The IronPigs took a 7-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning against Zac Lowther. Dalton Guthrie hit a two-run triple that scored Daniel Robertson and Kingery. Guthrie then scored on a wild pitch by Lowther. The Tides scored a run against James Marvel in the bottom of the sixth inning as Greg Cullen scored on a wild pitch.

Lehigh Valley scored four runs against Phoenix Sanders in the top of the seventh inning to take an 11-1 lead. Guthrie hit an RBI single that scored Will Toffey. Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run home run - his 12th of the season. Colton Cowser hit a two-run home run against Marvel in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 11-3.

The IronPigs scored two more runs in the top of the ninth inning against Ryan Conroy to take a 13-3 lead. Jordan Westburg hit a three-run home run against Jakob Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 13-6.

The IronPigs and Tides continue their series on Friday evening at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

