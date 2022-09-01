IronPigs Ink P.A. Announcer to Sponsorship

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with local Wingstop restaurants, have announced a naming rights sponsorship featuring IronPigs Public Address Announcer, Justin Choate. The agreement is the only one of its kind in all of professional baseball.

Wingstop, with a location in Easton and new restaurants coming soon in Emmaus and Airport Road in Allentown, will be the presenting sponsor of Choate for the balance of the 2022 season. Terms of the deal include having Choate wear Wingstop-branded apparel for each of the IronPigs home games.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Wingstop for this unique promotion," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Our public address announcer plays an important role each game as our fans identify with Justin for more than just introducing batters each game, but also leading our on-field entertainment and as the voice of Coca-Cola Park."

"We are very excited to be partnered with the IronPigs, as we grow our presence in the Lehigh Valley with our Easton location, along with new restaurants in Emmaus and at Airport Road Center coming this Fall," said Wingstop.

